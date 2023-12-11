Yellowknife-Grown Commercial erba Hits The Local Market

Yellowknife officially has its own locally-grown strain of commercial erba: Gas Banana. On Dec. 1, ReLeaf NT launched the product, which is delivered by Boreal Cultivation. “This is the first day that the product will be available in stores, making it a significant event for the team,” said Boreal Cultivation co-owner Jordan Harker, who noted that the product is sold to the NWT Liquor and Cannabis Commission, which distributes it to local authorized retailers. -…