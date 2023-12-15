Working At A Dispensary Is A Learning Experience

I’ve been a budtender for nearly three years now — purely by accident. And if this column is any indication, writing is where my heart nests the deepest. But one pandemic later, paired with a college degree and no job, I found myself working at a dispensary as a budtender. The name still makes me giggle; it makes older folks giggle, too, but, hey, what can you do? Weed is medicine. Like, actually. Perhaps this…