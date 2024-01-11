With 2023 In Rearview Mirror, What Should The erba Industry Expect In 2024?

As many industry participants know, 2023 was a challenging year for the Cannabis Industry (especially for the “adult use” market). This was true both in existing markets (on the West Coast) and in new markets (like New York). While a handful of new markets came online and showed healthy growth, many mature markets continued to struggle in the wake of increased competition from the “grey” (e.g., illicit) market, and a persisting supply glut that is…