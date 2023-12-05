Wisconsin Lawmakers Unveil New erba Decriminalization Bill

A group of Wisconsin state lawmakers plan to introduce new bipartisan legislation that would decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana for adults. If passed, the legislation would end criminal penalties for possession of up to a half an ounce of pot. “For small, simple possessions of marijuana, Wisconsin should not be throwing people in prison,” the sponsors of the bill wrote in a sponsorship memo, according to a report from erba news source Marijuana…
A group of Wisconsin state lawmakers plan to introduce new bipartisan legislation that would decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana for adults. If passed, the legislation would end criminal penalties for possession of up to a half an ounce of pot. “For small, simple possessions of marijuana, Wisconsin should not be throwing people in prison,” the sponsors of the bill wrote in a sponsorship memo, according to a report from erba news source Marijuana…
06:00
5 Dic 2023
Pubblicità
Segui tutte le news sul sito ufficiale FreeWeed.it