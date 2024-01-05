Wisconsin governor says he’ll settle for medical MJ legalization

Wisconsin governor says he’ll settle for medical cannabis legalization
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has been unsuccessful in his attempts to fully legalize marijuana in the state, but now he says he’ll support a Republican plan to legalize medical cannabis.
