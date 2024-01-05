FW – Diffondiamo Informazione

Diffondiamo Informazione

Wisconsin governor says he’ll settle for medical MJ legalization

Diffondi Informazione!
Pubblicità
Pubblicità
Pubblicità

Wisconsin governor says he’ll settle for medical cannabis legalization

Pubblicità

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has been unsuccessful in his attempts to fully legalize marijuana in the state, but now he says he’ll support a Republican plan to legalize medical cannabis.

Wisconsin governor says he’ll settle for medical cannabis legalization is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has been unsuccessful in his attempts to fully legalize marijuana in the state, but now he says he’ll support a Republican plan to legalize medical cannabis.

Wisconsin governor says he’ll settle for medical cannabis legalization is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

33925
5 Gen 202421:15

Loading

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Torna in alto
Verified by MonsterInsights