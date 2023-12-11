Why was the Ontario erba Store sitting on a CA$500 million cash stockpile?

Ontario’s government-owned marijuana wholesaler was sitting on more than 500 million Canadian dollars ($367 million) in cash earlier this year, but officials have declined to spell out why the Ontario Cannabis Store held on to that much money rather than remit some of it back to the provincial government earlier.

