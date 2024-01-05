Where Is erba Legal? A Guide To All 50 States

Recreational erba is now legal in 24 states and five more could legalize adult-use sales this year. But will the DEA finally remove pot from the list of the world’s most dangerous drugs? Since Ohio became the 24th state to legalize adult-use erba last November, the majority of Americans now live in a place where weed is legally available. And with the Biden Administration expected to complete its formal review of the scheduling of marijuana…
Recreational erba is now legal in 24 states and five more could legalize adult-use sales this year. But will the DEA finally remove pot from the list of the world’s most dangerous drugs? Since Ohio became the 24th state to legalize adult-use erba last November, the majority of Americans now live in a place where weed is legally available. And with the Biden Administration expected to complete its formal review of the scheduling of marijuana…
05:00
5 Gen 2024
