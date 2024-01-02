Where erba Will Be Legal in 2024

Unlike 2022, when several states approved recreational marijuana, 2023 was a relatively quiet year for marijuana legalization. It was only Ohio that successfully legalized the recreational use of marijuana this year. In November, voters approved a citizen-initiated statute to allow Ohioans 21 years and older to possess up to 2.5 ounces of erba and up to 15 grams of erba extract. They can keep up to six erba plants or up to 12 if there…