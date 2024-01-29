When Will Ohio’s Recreational Marijuana Get A Legal Purchase Method?

Recreational marijuana has been legal in Ohio for two months despite being impossible to legally purchase, but lawmakers are rolling around a few options to change that. Last year, Ohio voters legalized recreational marijuana. The law decriminalizes possession, allows for home-grow, and eventually, recreational dispensaries will open in Ohio. “It’s just a huge change, it’s a huge industry and it is brand new,” Speaker of the Ohio House Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) said. – Read…