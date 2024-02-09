FW – Diffondiamo Informazione

Diffondiamo Informazione

Vlahovic Player of the Month di gennaio: battuto Loftus-Cheek – NEWS

Pubblicità
Diffondi Informazione!
Pubblicità
Pubblicità
Pubblicità

Vlahovic Player of the Month di gennaio: battuto Loftus-Cheek. La FOTO pubblicata sul profilo della Lega Serie A

L’Mvp del mese di gennaio della Serie A è Dusan Vlahovic. L’attaccante della Juve si è aggiudicato questo riconoscimento grazie ai 6 gol e 1 assiste realizzati in 4 match di campionato, battendo il rossonero Loftus-Cheek.

Pubblicità

La Serie A, tramite Twitter, ha celebrato Dusan Vlahovic.

Pubblicità

The post Vlahovic Player of the Month di gennaio: battuto Loftus-Cheek – FOTO appeared first on Milan News 24.

Pubblicità

17:01
9 Feb 2024

Go to Source

Loading

Pubblicità

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Verified by MonsterInsights