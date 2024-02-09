Vlahovic Player of the Month di gennaio: battuto Loftus-Cheek – NEWS
Vlahovic Player of the Month di gennaio: battuto Loftus-Cheek. La FOTO pubblicata sul profilo della Lega Serie A
L’Mvp del mese di gennaio della Serie A è Dusan Vlahovic. L’attaccante della Juve si è aggiudicato questo riconoscimento grazie ai 6 gol e 1 assiste realizzati in 4 match di campionato, battendo il rossonero Loftus-Cheek.
La Serie A, tramite Twitter, ha celebrato Dusan Vlahovic.
17:01
9 Feb 2024
