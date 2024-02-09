Vlahovic Player of the Month di gennaio: battuto Loftus-Cheek – NEWS

Vlahovic Player of the Month di gennaio: battuto Loftus-Cheek. La FOTO pubblicata sul profilo della Lega Serie A

L’Mvp del mese di gennaio della Serie A è Dusan Vlahovic. L’attaccante della Juve si è aggiudicato questo riconoscimento grazie ai 6 gol e 1 assiste realizzati in 4 match di campionato, battendo il rossonero Loftus-Cheek.

6⃣ goal e 1⃣ assist in 4⃣ partite nell’ultimo mese Congratulazioni all’@EASPORTSFC Player of the Month di Gennaio, Dusan Vlahovic #FC24 @EASPORTSFCIT pic.twitter.com/IjSdQjUMQ6 — Lega Serie A (@SerieA) February 9, 2024

La Serie A, tramite Twitter, ha celebrato Dusan Vlahovic.

