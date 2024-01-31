Village Farms starts building erba facility for Netherlands pilot program
Village Farms International has started building an indoor erba production facility in Drachten, Netherlands, which will supply the country’s cultivation and distribution experiment that started in December.
22:01
31 Gen 2024
