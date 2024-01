Vecchia Signora Juventinantus, Huijsen blindato. Tornerà a giugno con un altro anno di contratto

Understand Dean Huijsen has already signed new deal at Juventus until June 2028 — it’s all sealed.

Huijsen had excellent debut yesterday at AS Roma as he joined them on loan deal last week.

Huijsen will return to Juventus in June with one more year on his contract.

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 8, 2024