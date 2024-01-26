Vecchia Signora Juventina Soulè: decisione presa – Le ULTIME novità

La Juventus sembra intenzionata ad ascoltare offerte per Matias Soulè. Ma il giocatore in estate vuole tornare a Torino

Sirene arabe per Matias Soulè e la Juve, come rivelato da Sky Sport, sembra intenzionata a sentire le eventuali proposte. Il giocatore, però, non pare interessato ad un trasferimento nella Saudi League.

La Juve ha ricevuto una proposta dall’Al-Ittihad da 30 milioni. Soulè, però, sembra avere le idee chiare e in estate vuole tornare a Torino per giocarsi la sua opportunità in bianconero.

