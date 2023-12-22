FW – Diffondiamo Informazione

Ukraine Lawmakers Vote To Legalize Medical erba

It’s a new milestone for the medical erba industry and for Europe: The Ukraine parliament has voted to legalize medical erba. Now it’s set for President Zelensky for official approval. The new law, which was proposed by Prime Minister Denys Smyhal, will go into effect in six months. – Read the entire article at Forbes.
22 Dic 2023

