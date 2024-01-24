Uber & other companies lobby on MJ (MJ NEWS: January 25, 2024)

Uber & other companies lobby on cannabis (Newsletter: January 25, 2024)

Marijuana rescheduling poll; MA psychedelics; AMA backs safe drug consumption sites; Hemp hearing push

/ TOP THINGS TO KNOW



Newly filed congressional lobbying reports show that Uber, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D), Amazon, PayPal and many other companies and organizations engaged with federal lawmakers on marijuana banking, rescheduling and other reforms last quarter.



Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey (D) is touting activists’ testimony in favor of her veterans-focused bill that would create a psychedelics work group to study the therapeutic potential of substances such as psilocybin.



The American Medical Association is urging states and cities to consider allowing safe consumption sites for illegal drugs—saying they “save lives” and “help reduce risky drug use behaviors, overdose and death while improving public safety and access to health care.”



A new poll from NuggMD found that a third of marijuana consumers would go back to the illicit market if cannabis was rescheduled and only made legally available as an FDA-approved prescription drug—though many industry observers disagree that Schedule III would do that.



A coalition of 28 hemp industry advocacy groups sent a letter calling on the House Energy and Commerce Committee to hold a hearing on the Food and Drug Administration’s failure to adopt regulations for CBD and other hemp-derived products.



The Florida Senate Agriculture Committee approved a bill to institute new THC limits and other restrictions on hemp-derived products.



Oregon Democratic lawmakers filed a bill to recriminalize drug possession—overturning a key part of the voter-approved Measure 110 ballot initiative that passed in 2020.



Wisconsin Assembly Republicans’ limited medical cannabis proposal raises concerns about cost, patient accessibility and conflicts with the federal government, advocates and analysts say.



/ FEDERAL



Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) tweeted that “two Chinese nationals were convicted of conspiracy for illegally trafficking black-market marijuana out of Oklahoma.”



/ STATES



The South Dakota Senate Health and Human Services Committee rejected a bill to create criminal penalties for doctors who recommend medical cannabis to patients with whom they don’t have a prior relationship.



The Maine legislature’s Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee held a hearing on a bill to legalize cannabis social consumption spaces.



Kentucky lawmakers filed legislation to make it so employers would have the burden of proving that marijuana was the cause of workers’ injuries.



The Arizona Supreme Court ruled that prosecutors can appeal marijuana expungements.



Mississippi regulators’ restrictions on medical cannabis advertising were upheld by a federal judge.



Missouri regulators filed proposed rules for marijuana consumption events.



The Massachusetts Executive Office of Economic Development launched inaugural funding for the Cannabis Social Equity Trust Fund.



The New Jersey Department of State Cannabis Training Academy selected its first group of Cannabis Training Academy instructors.



Minnesota’s interim top marijuana regulator discussed how surveys will help inform the drafting of rules.



Iowa regulators published an annual report about the state’s limited medical cannabis program.



—

—

/ LOCAL



Denver, Colorado officials published guidance on marijuana consumption business licensing.



/ INTERNATIONAL



The European Union’s Horizon Europe program awarded €6.5 million to support research on psilocybin to treat psychological distress in people with progressive incurable illnesses requiring palliative care.



Ireland’s Health Research Board said that evidence to support medical cannabis use is “inconsistent at best.”



/ SCIENCE & HEALTH



A study found that “cannabis use is associated with reduced sizes and inflammatory cytokine expression of subtype C HIV-1 reservoirs in men with suppressed viral load.”



A study found that “25 mg psilocybin had a significant reduction in depressive symptoms at 21-days post-dose.”



/ ADVOCACY, OPINION & ANALYSIS



The Florida Future Leaders Political Action Committee said it will work to raise awareness about a marijuana legalization initiative that could be on the November ballot.



/ BUSINESS



Tilray Brands, Inc. completed its acquisition of Truss Beverage Co. from Molson Coors Beverage Company.



Organigram Holdings Inc closed the first of three tranches of a follow-on strategic equity investment by British American Tobacco plc subsidiary BT DE Investments Inc. for gross proceeds of C$41.5 million.



