FW – Diffondiamo Informazione

Diffondiamo Informazione

Trulieve MJ closes $25 million loan, hires new CFO

Diffondi Informazione!
Pubblicità
Pubblicità
Pubblicità

Trulieve Cannabis closes $25 million loan, hires new CFO

Pubblicità

Florida-based multistate operator Trulieve Cannabis secured a $25 million loan and hired a new chief financial officer.

Trulieve Cannabis closes $25 million loan, hires new CFO is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Florida-based multistate operator Trulieve Cannabis secured a $25 million loan and hired a new chief financial officer.

Trulieve Cannabis closes $25 million loan, hires new CFO is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

33925
2 Gen 202423:01

Loading

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Torna in alto
Verified by MonsterInsights