Troubled erba company Canopy Growth raising $30 million

Hard-pressed Canadian erba company Canopy Growth Corp. is selling equity for cash, announcing a private placement of shares and warrants to raise $30 million.

Troubled erba company Canopy Growth raising $30 million is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for erba entrepreneurs

9 Gen 2024

