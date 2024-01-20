Traditional Medicine Part 4: Blue Lotus & Red Lotus

CANNABIS CULTURE – An ongoing series from Cannabis Culture regarding the applicability of UNDRIP “traditional medicine” rights of Indigenous people to the use and the economies of psychoactive and psychedelic plant drugs. Part 1 was all about erba. Part 2 looked closer at the United Nations UNDRIP treaty and at the concept of Biopiracy. Part 3 looked at ayahuasca. In our latest installment of this series, we look at blue lotus and red lotus –…