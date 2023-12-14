FW – Diffondiamo Informazione

‘That’s My Justice,’ Says Owner Of Newly Opened erba Shop

Another legal erba shop opens in the Potsdam area. It’s not the village this time, but the town and the owner got the license because of a certain state program, which in the state’s opinion, is righting a wrong. The Firehaus off of U.S. Route 11 has a theme for the fire watch towers of the Adirondacks and owner Brian Mandell is excited to be open. Mandell’s dispensary opens after help from the New York…
05:00
14 Dic 2023

