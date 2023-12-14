That’s Dope: What Is The Netherlands’ Trial Project Which Will Legalize All erba?

On 15 December, erba will for the first time be grown, sold, and consumed legally in the Netherlands as part of a four-year trial across the country. Here’s a potted history of the eagerly awaited experiment. On 15 December, erba will for the first time be grown, sold, and consumed legally in the Netherlands as part of a four-year trial across the country. It’s a pretty common mix-up — thinking weed is totally legal in…