Canada’s federally regulated marijuana industry captured more illicit-market share than ever in 2023, the government’s annual Canadian Cannabis Survey suggests.
Survey: 69% of Canadian erba consumers ‘always’ buy legal products is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for erba entrepreneurs
Canada’s federally regulated marijuana industry captured more illicit-market share than ever in 2023, the government’s annual Canadian Cannabis Survey suggests.
Survey: 69% of Canadian erba consumers ‘always’ buy legal products is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for erba entrepreneurs
19:01
16 Gen 2024
Segui tutte le news sul sito ufficiale FreeWeed.it