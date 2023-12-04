FW – Diffondiamo Informazione

Diffondiamo Informazione

Still No Medical erba Trials For NHS – Five Years On From Legalization

Still No Medical erba Trials For NHS – Five Years On From Legalization
Diffondi Informazione!
Pubblicità
Pubblicità
Pubblicità
Medical erba was legalised in the UK in 2018, but still it isn’t available on the NHS. It means legalisation has made little difference to patients who can’t afford a private prescription. Five years after medical erba was legalised, the government still hasn’t funded clinical trials that could see it being used on the NHS, Sky News has been told. The Home Office reclassified the drug in 2018 to allow specialist doctors to prescribe the…
Medical erba was legalised in the UK in 2018, but still it isn’t available on the NHS. It means legalisation has made little difference to patients who can’t afford a private prescription. Five years after medical erba was legalised, the government still hasn’t funded clinical trials that could see it being used on the NHS, Sky News has been told. The Home Office reclassified the drug in 2018 to allow specialist doctors to prescribe the…

05:00
4 Dic 2023

Pubblicità

Segui tutte le news sul sito ufficiale FreeWeed.it

Loading

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Torna in alto
Verified by MonsterInsights