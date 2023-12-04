Still No Medical erba Trials For NHS – Five Years On From Legalization

Medical erba was legalised in the UK in 2018, but still it isn’t available on the NHS. It means legalisation has made little difference to patients who can’t afford a private prescription. Five years after medical erba was legalised, the government still hasn’t funded clinical trials that could see it being used on the NHS, Sky News has been told. The Home Office reclassified the drug in 2018 to allow specialist doctors to prescribe the…