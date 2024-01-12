FW – Diffondiamo Informazione

Diffondiamo Informazione

State attorneys general urge DEA to reschedule MJ

Diffondi Informazione!
Pubblicità
Pubblicità
Pubblicità

State attorneys general urge DEA to reschedule marijuana

Pubblicità

Attorneys general from 12 states sent a letter to the head of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to “encourage” the DEA to reschedule marijuana.

State attorneys general urge DEA to reschedule marijuana is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Attorneys general from 12 states sent a letter to the head of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to “encourage” the DEA to reschedule marijuana.

State attorneys general urge DEA to reschedule marijuana is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

33925
12 Gen 202422:31

Loading

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Torna in alto
Verified by MonsterInsights