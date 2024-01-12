State attorneys general urge DEA to reschedule MJ

State attorneys general urge DEA to reschedule marijuana
Attorneys general from 12 states sent a letter to the head of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to “encourage” the DEA to reschedule marijuana.
State attorneys general urge DEA to reschedule marijuana is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs
Attorneys general from 12 states sent a letter to the head of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to “encourage” the DEA to reschedule marijuana.
State attorneys general urge DEA to reschedule marijuana is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs
33925
12 Gen 202422:31