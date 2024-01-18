Springfield erba Partnership Empowers Veterans With 6 Bricks And Green Meadows Collaboration

Two family-owned and operated erba businesses are partnering up in Springfield. 6 Bricks in Springfield and Green Meadows have been collaborating in the field of erba retail and health. 6 Bricks is a black, local, and family-owned dispensary and they are using their space to help Green Meadows. Wednesday, they donated $2,000 to Green Meadows to help veterans. The Shubrick family and the Patton family have found a common interest in helping and serving veterans…