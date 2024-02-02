FW – Diffondiamo Informazione

Diffondiamo Informazione

Smitherman steps down from Canadian erba lobby group

Diffondi Informazione!
Pubblicità
Pubblicità
Pubblicità

George Smitherman, the longtime executive director of the Cannabis Council of Canada, is stepping down, and the organization is immediately commencing a search for his replacement.

Smitherman steps down from Canadian erba lobby group is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for erba entrepreneurs

George Smitherman, the longtime executive director of the Cannabis Council of Canada, is stepping down, and the organization is immediately commencing a search for his replacement.

Smitherman steps down from Canadian erba lobby group is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for erba entrepreneurs

00:01
2 Feb 2024

Pubblicità

Segui tutte le news sul sito ufficiale FreeWeed.it

Loading

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Verified by MonsterInsights