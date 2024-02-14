Signora Juve Next Gen-Sestri Levante online DIRETTA e Live TV: dove vederla

Juventus Next Gen-Sestri Levante streaming LIVE e diretta TV: dove vedere il match di turno infrasettimanale della Serie C

La lanciatissima Juventus Next Gen di Brambilla torna in campo oggi per il turno infrasettimanale con il Sestri Levante. Fischio d’inizio al Moccagatta fissato per le ore 18.30.

Juventus Next Gen-Sestri Levante sarà trasmessa in diretta su Sky e in diretta streaming su Sky Go.

