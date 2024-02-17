FW – Diffondiamo Informazione

Diffondiamo Informazione

Signora Juve Next Gen-Lucchese online DIRETTA e Live TV: dove vederla

Pubblicità
Diffondi Informazione!
Pubblicità
Pubblicità
Pubblicità

Juventus Next Gen-Lucchese streaming LIVE e diretta TV: dove vedere il prossimo match dei bianconeri

La lanciatissima Juventus Next Gen di Brambilla torna in campo domani. Sfida contro la Lucchese per i bianconeri in programma domenica 18 febbraio alle 20.45 al “Moccagatta”.

Pubblicità

Juventus Next Gen-Lucchese sarà trasmessa in diretta su Sky e in diretta streaming su Sky Go.

Pubblicità
Pubblicità

The post Juventus Next Gen-Lucchese streaming LIVE e diretta TV: dove vederla appeared first on Juventus News 24.

Pubblicità

15:31
17 Feb 2024

Go to Source

Loading

Pubblicità
Pubblicità

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Verified by MonsterInsights