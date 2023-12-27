She Immigrated Legally. She Married A U.S. Citizen. But She Was Denied Citizenship For Working In Legal erba.

Federal officials consider immigrants “drug traffickers” even in states where erba has been legalized. As an immigrant, Maria Reimers tried to do everything by the book. She entered the U.S. legally, married an American citizen and secured a green card to work. Together, she and her husband managed to open a small storefront in Ephrata, a dot of a town in Washington state. But when Reimers tried to become a U.S. citizen in 2017, she…