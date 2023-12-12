Sacramento’s First Black Woman-Owned erba Storefront Dispensary Opens In Midtown

The CORE program is meant to remove barriers of entry into the erba industry for people in communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs. Sacramento’s first Black woman-owned storefront erba dispensary just opened, due in large part to the city’s Cannabis Opportunity Reinvestment and Equity (CORE) program. Crystal Nugs is the fourth storefront dispensary to open as a member of the CORE program. CEO Maisha Bahati said Crystal Nugs, which started as a delivery…