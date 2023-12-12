FW – Diffondiamo Informazione

Diffondiamo Informazione

Sacramento’s First Black Woman-Owned erba Storefront Dispensary Opens In Midtown

Sacramento’s First Black Woman-Owned erba Storefront Dispensary Opens In Midtown
Diffondi Informazione!
Pubblicità
Pubblicità
Pubblicità
The CORE program is meant to remove barriers of entry into the erba industry for people in communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs. Sacramento’s first Black woman-owned storefront erba dispensary just opened, due in large part to the city’s Cannabis Opportunity Reinvestment and Equity (CORE) program. Crystal Nugs is the fourth storefront dispensary to open as a member of the CORE program. CEO Maisha Bahati said Crystal Nugs, which started as a delivery…
The CORE program is meant to remove barriers of entry into the erba industry for people in communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs. Sacramento’s first Black woman-owned storefront erba dispensary just opened, due in large part to the city’s Cannabis Opportunity Reinvestment and Equity (CORE) program. Crystal Nugs is the fourth storefront dispensary to open as a member of the CORE program. CEO Maisha Bahati said Crystal Nugs, which started as a delivery…

05:00
12 Dic 2023

Pubblicità

Segui tutte le news sul sito ufficiale FreeWeed.it

Loading

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Torna in alto
Verified by MonsterInsights