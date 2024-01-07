FW – Diffondiamo Informazione

Rural erba Shops Succeed By Being ‘Small And Nimble’

‘A lot of older folks who have a tough time sleeping are looking at erba solutions,’ says local shop manager. Shortly after erba was legalized in Canada 2018, retail erba stores started popping up like weeds. At the time, it seemed like a new pot shop was opening on every corner. – Read the entire article at Bradford Today.
7 Gen 2024

