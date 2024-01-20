Retroscena Soyuncu AC Milan: i rossoneri hanno fatto un tentativo, il giocatore però andrà in Turchia

Spicca un retroscena del calciomercato Milan. I rossoneri avrebbero fatto un tentativo per Soyuncu. Il giocatore però andrà in Turchia

Il calciomercato Milan continua nella sua ricerca di un difensore. In tal senso come riportato da Gianluca Di Marzio, il club rossonero avrebbe fatto un tentativo per Soyuncu.

Il difensore però andrà a giocare in Turchia, tutto fatto per il suo passaggio al Fenerbahce.

The post Retroscena Soyuncu Milan: i rossoneri hanno fatto un tentativo, il giocatore però andrà in Turchia appeared first on Milan News 24.