Rabiot eletto MVP di dicembre: i tifosi della Vecchia Signora Juventina hanno scelto il centrocampista

Rabiot eletto MVP di dicembre: i tifosi della Juve hanno scelto il centrocampista nell’ultimo mese. L’annuncio del club
È Adrien Rabiot l’MVP del mese di dicembre scelto dai tifosi della Juventus. Questo l’annuncio del club bianconero.
For his dominant displays in December, Adrien Rabiot has been voted @EASPORTSFC Player of the Month!
Congrats, Adrien! pic.twitter.com/YcwV57c97y
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) January 13, 2024
Il centrocampista francese sarà premiato all’Allianz Stadium.
17:16
13 Gen 2024