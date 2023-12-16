FW – Diffondiamo Informazione

Diffondiamo Informazione

Plastic Pot Packaging And Sustainability: Program Provides Incentives For Recycling

Tree House Craft Cannabis — with locations in Dracut and Pepperell — is hoping its program will spread across Massachusetts. The child safety standards in erba packaging require extra layers of plastic to make them more difficult to open. Tree House Craft Cannabis — with two dispensaries in Massachusetts — has a strategy to redeem, recycle and, in some cases even reuse the plastic packaging. “This benefits everyone in the industry,” said Wes Ritchie, co-owner…
06:00
16 Dic 2023

