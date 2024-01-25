FW – Diffondiamo Informazione

Phillips, niente Vecchia Signora Juventina: oggi la firma in Premier League. I dettagli

Phillips, niente Juve: oggi la firma in Premier League. I dettagli sul trasferimento dal Manchester City

Kalvin Phillips, a lungo accostato alla Juve, si appresta a diventare un nuovo giocatore del West Ham. È tutto fatto per il trasferimento dal Manchester City.

Come riportato da Sport Mediaset, oggi arriverà la firma del centrocampista inglese. Affare in prestito con diritto di riscatto.

14:16
25 Gen 2024

