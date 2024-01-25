Phillips, niente Vecchia Signora Juventina: oggi la firma in Premier League. I dettagli
Phillips, niente Juve: oggi la firma in Premier League. I dettagli sul trasferimento dal Manchester City
Kalvin Phillips, a lungo accostato alla Juve, si appresta a diventare un nuovo giocatore del West Ham. È tutto fatto per il trasferimento dal Manchester City.
Come riportato da Sport Mediaset, oggi arriverà la firma del centrocampista inglese. Affare in prestito con diritto di riscatto.
14:16
25 Gen 2024