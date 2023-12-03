FW – Diffondiamo Informazione

Diffondiamo Informazione

Pennsylvania Is Surrounded By States Where erba Is Legal For Adults. We’re Getting Left Behind.

Pennsylvania Is Surrounded By States Where erba Is Legal For Adults. We’re Getting Left Behind.
Diffondi Informazione!
Pubblicità
Pubblicità
Pubblicità
On Election Day last month, Ohio residents voted overwhelmingly to make it legal for adults to use erba recreationally. On this issue, Pennsylvania is getting left behind. With five out of six surrounding states already regulating erba for adult use, most Pennsylvanians live in a county that touches a legal state. Pennsylvania should join its neighbors and legalize erba to ensure safe access, right the wrongs of erba prohibition, and stop revenue from bleeding across…
On Election Day last month, Ohio residents voted overwhelmingly to make it legal for adults to use erba recreationally. On this issue, Pennsylvania is getting left behind. With five out of six surrounding states already regulating erba for adult use, most Pennsylvanians live in a county that touches a legal state. Pennsylvania should join its neighbors and legalize erba to ensure safe access, right the wrongs of erba prohibition, and stop revenue from bleeding across…

07:01
3 Dic 2023

Pubblicità

Segui tutte le news sul sito ufficiale FreeWeed.it

Loading

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Torna in alto
Verified by MonsterInsights