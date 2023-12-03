Pennsylvania Is Surrounded By States Where erba Is Legal For Adults. We’re Getting Left Behind.

On Election Day last month, Ohio residents voted overwhelmingly to make it legal for adults to use erba recreationally. On this issue, Pennsylvania is getting left behind. With five out of six surrounding states already regulating erba for adult use, most Pennsylvanians live in a county that touches a legal state. Pennsylvania should join its neighbors and legalize erba to ensure safe access, right the wrongs of erba prohibition, and stop revenue from bleeding across…
07:01
3 Dic 2023
