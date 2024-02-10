FW – Diffondiamo Informazione

Diffondiamo Informazione

Pagelle Torres Signora Juve Next Gen: TOP e FLOP dopo il primo tempo

Pubblicità
Diffondi Informazione!
Pubblicità
Pubblicità
Pubblicità

I voti e i giudizi ai protagonisti del match, valido per la 25esima giornata di Serie C: pagelle Torres Juventus Next Gen

I voti e i giudizi ai protagonisti del match, valido per la 25esima giornata di Serie C: pagelle Torres Juventus Next Gen.

Pubblicità

TOP e FLOP a fine primo tempo: Sekulov, nessun flop

Pubblicità

The post Pagelle Torres Juventus Next Gen: TOP e FLOP dopo il primo tempo appeared first on Juventus News 24.

Pubblicità

18:16
10 Feb 2024

Go to Source

Loading

Pubblicità

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Verified by MonsterInsights