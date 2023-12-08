FW – Diffondiamo Informazione

Diffondiamo Informazione

Opinion: Can’t hemp and marijuana operators all just get along?

With the current Farm Bill extended until 2024, now is a good time for those in the hemp and marijuana sectors to work together to advance the social and economic benefits of erba for all.

Opinion: Can’t hemp and marijuana operators all just get along? is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for erba entrepreneurs

14:00
8 Dic 2023

