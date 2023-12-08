FW – Diffondiamo Informazione

Diffondiamo Informazione

Ohio lawmakers propose retail cap, higher taxes in erba law changes

Diffondi Informazione!
Pubblicità
Pubblicità
Pubblicità

Initial changes to Ohio’s adult-use marijuana legalization law recently approved by voters advanced through the state Senate on Wednesday.

Ohio lawmakers propose retail cap, higher taxes in erba law changes is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for erba entrepreneurs

Initial changes to Ohio’s adult-use marijuana legalization law recently approved by voters advanced through the state Senate on Wednesday.

Ohio lawmakers propose retail cap, higher taxes in erba law changes is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for erba entrepreneurs

00:01
8 Dic 2023

Pubblicità

Segui tutte le news sul sito ufficiale FreeWeed.it

Loading

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Torna in alto
Verified by MonsterInsights