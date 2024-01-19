Nurses group cheers fed MJ recommendation (MJ NEWS: January 19, 2024)

Nurses group cheers fed cannabis recommendation (Newsletter: January 19, 2024)

NH gov on state marijuana stores; NJ cannabis lounge rules; WA homegrow & potency limits; ME drug decrim; MN market report; 4/20 advocacy

Subscribe to receive Marijuana Moment’s newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. It’s the best way to make sure you know which cannabis stories are shaping the day.

Email address:

Leave this field empty if you’re human:

Your support makes Marijuana Moment possible…

Free to read (but not free to produce)! We’re proud of our newsletter and the reporting we publish at Marijuana Moment, and we’re happy to provide it for free. But it takes a lot of work and resources to make this happen.



If you value Marijuana Moment, invest in our success on Patreon so we can expand our coverage and more readers can benefit: https://www.patreon.com/marijuanamoment



/ TOP THINGS TO KNOW



New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) defended his plan to legalize marijuana sales through a system of state-run stores—saying he’s departing from his usual free market mindset “because of the risks involved” with cannabis.



Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson discussed her ambitious marijuana and psychedelics platform—slamming the “hypocrisy” of congressional lawmakers who are failing to legalize cannabis while, she says, they’re privately using illegal drugs themselves.



The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission approved final rules for marijuana consumption lounges.



The Washington House Regulated Substances and Gaming Committee held a hearing on several marijuana bills—including proposals to legalize home cultivation and limit sales of high-THC products to only adults over 25.



The Maine legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee held a hearing on a bill to decriminalize possession of currently illicit drugs and invest in expanded treatment resources—but Gov. Janet Mills (D) is opposed.



The American Nurses Association is applauding the Department of Health and Human Services’s cannabis rescheduling recommendation, which “marks the first time HHS has publicly acknowledged marijuana’s medical use.”



The Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management projects that the state will need at least 381 dispensaries to meet consumer demand—and it is recommending that lawmakers pass legislation to streamline and speed up marijuana business licensing.



The Last Prisoner Project and other groups announced they are mobilizing the “largest bipartisan coalition” of marijuana reform advocates for a “420 Unity Day of Action” in Washington, D.C. to push for full descheduling of cannabis and retroactive relief.



Missouri courts officials are asking lawmakers to provide another $3.7 million to support work to complete marijuana expungements that were mandated as part of the state’s voter-approved legalization law.



/ FEDERAL



Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) tweeted, “Marijuana’s current federal schedule is irrational and has caused immense harm. The FDA finally admitting cannabis doesn’t belong on Schedule I with heroin is a huge step toward ending prohibition. It’s long past time to legalize marijuana nationwide.”



/ STATES



Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) tweeted, “I agree with the nearly two-thirds of Wisconsinites who believe we should legalize and tax marijuana, much like we do with alcohol.”



Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) tweeted, “Intoxicating hemp products are marketed to kids and are made to look like their favorite candy and treats. With no regulation and wide availability, it is all too easy for kids to get them. The current loophole that allows these products to be sold to children must be closed as soon as possible.”



Maryland’s comptroller said the state will soon process cannabis business taxes in a new cloud-based system.



New York’s Senate Republican Conference said it is a 2024 legislative priority to address the “disastrous implementation of the legalization of marijuana.”



The South Dakota Senate Commerce and Energy Committee approved a bill to allow employers to fire workers in “safety-sensitive” jobs over medical cannabis use.



Georgia senators introduced a bill to raise the legal age for buying consumable hemp products to 21.



West Virginia lawmakers are considering legislation to legalize drug testing strips.



A Florida appeals court ruled that a man convicted of selling marijuana cannot have his gun ownership used against him at sentencing.



Alabama regulators filed changes to rules on medical cannabis business license applications.



Connecticut regulators filed revised hemp product testing rules.



Massachusetts regulators are accepting public comment on a model host community agreement for marijuana businesses.



Utah regulators published a quarterly report on the medical cannabis program.



The Guam Cannabis Control Board will meet on Monday.



—

Marijuana Moment is tracking more than 1,000 cannabis, psychedelics and drug policy bills in state legislatures and Congress this year. Patreon supporters pledging at least $25/month get access to our interactive maps, charts and hearing calendar so they don’t miss any developments.



Learn more about our marijuana bill tracker and become a supporter on Patreon to get access.

—



/ INTERNATIONAL



Thailand’s public health minister said the government is likely to make it so legal medical cannabis use will require a doctor’s note.



Gandaki Province, Nepal’s chief minister said the government is finalizing cannabis legalization legislation.



/ SCIENCE & HEALTH



Researchers designed “a series of cannabidiol-based antibacterial agents with excellent antibacterial activity against both Gram-negative and Gram-positive bacteria.”



A review revealed that “microdosing psychedelics, such as lysergic acid diethylamide and psilocybin, showed potential benefits on mental health.”



/ ADVOCACY, OPINION & ANALYSIS



Prohibitionist organization Smart Approaches to Marijuana published a critical response to the Department of Health and Human Services’s cannabis rescheduling recommendation.



/ BUSINESS



Canopy Growth Corporation entered into subscription agreements with institutional investors in a private placement offering for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $35 million.



Compass Pathways plc and Hackensack Meridian Health entered into a research collaboration agreement to inform the delivery model design of investigational psilocybin treatment, if federally approved.



Make sure to subscribe to get Marijuana Moment’s daily dispatch in your inbox.

Email address:

Leave this field empty if you’re human:

The post Nurses group cheers fed cannabis recommendation (Newsletter: January 19, 2024) appeared first on Marijuana Moment.