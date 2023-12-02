NSW Drug Law Overhaul Would Allow Six erba Plants For Personal Use

Law being introduced to NSW parliament would allow adults to give pot to their friends as long as it is not sold. People would be allowed to grow six marijuana plants for personal use and give their friends pot as a gift under a proposed law being introduced to the New South Wales parliament on Wednesday, as the government comes under more pressure to enact drug reform. The legislation would also allow people to carry…
Law being introduced to NSW parliament would allow adults to give pot to their friends as long as it is not sold. People would be allowed to grow six marijuana plants for personal use and give their friends pot as a gift under a proposed law being introduced to the New South Wales parliament on Wednesday, as the government comes under more pressure to enact drug reform. The legislation would also allow people to carry…
05:00
2 Dic 2023
Pubblicità
Segui tutte le news sul sito ufficiale FreeWeed.it