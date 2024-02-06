Notizie Serie A DIRETTA: stop per Giovannino Vlahovic, Chicco Chiesa sta meglio

Notizie Serie A LIVE: focus di giornata e ultima ora per rimanere aggiornati su news e risultati del campionato italiano

Lunedì 5 febbraio: notizie Serie A

La Juventus si è ritrovata alla Continassa, ma non ci sono buone notizie per Allegri. Infatti, Vlahovic è stato sottoposto ad accertamenti che hanno messo in evidenza un sovraccarico muscolare.

DV9 resta in dubbio per la gara contro l’Udinese. Lunedì prossimo, però, la Juventus ritroverà Milik.

CONTINUA A LEGGERE LE ULTIME NOTIZIE DI SERIE A SU CALCIONEWS24

The post Notizie Serie A LIVE: stop per Vlahovic, Chiesa sta meglio appeared first on Juventus News 24.