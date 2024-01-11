FW – Diffondiamo Informazione

New Washington DC legislation targets unlicensed MJ shops

New Washington DC legislation targets unlicensed cannabis shops

Lawmakers in Washington DC passed legislation targeting unlicensed cannabis “gifting” stores, potentially empowering a new crackdown on the illicit retailers.

New Washington DC legislation targets unlicensed cannabis shops is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

11 Gen 202419:31

