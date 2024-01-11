New Washington DC legislation targets unlicensed MJ shops

New Washington DC legislation targets unlicensed cannabis shops
Lawmakers in Washington DC passed legislation targeting unlicensed cannabis “gifting” stores, potentially empowering a new crackdown on the illicit retailers.
New Washington DC legislation targets unlicensed cannabis shops is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs
