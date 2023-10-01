New restrictions in adult-use MJ markets ‘not conducive to business’

Diffondi Informazione!

Pubblicità

Pubblicità

Pubblicità

New restrictions in adult-use cannabis markets ‘not conducive to business’

Pubblicità

The transition from a medical marijuana market to adult-use retail presents new business opportunities, an exponentially wider customer base and, generally, a significant growth driver for licensed cannabis companies. New restrictions in adult-use cannabis markets ‘not conducive to business’ is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

The transition from a medical marijuana market to adult-use retail presents new business opportunities, an exponentially wider customer base and, generally, a significant growth driver for licensed cannabis companies. New restrictions in adult-use cannabis markets ‘not conducive to business’ is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

33925

22 Gen 202413:31