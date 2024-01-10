New Ontario erba Retail Rules: Will They Make A Difference?

Ontario’s move to raise the number of stores erba companies can operate has been welcomed by some in the industry, but an expert says the change may only help a select few operators in the over-saturated market. This month, the Ontario government doubled the number of retail stores allowed per licensed erba operators, increasing the limit to 150 from the previous cap of 75. Gennaro Santoro, senior director of strategy at EY-Parthenon, told BNNBloomberg.ca that…