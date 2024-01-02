New MJ laws take effect across US (MJ NEWS: January 2, 2024)

New cannabis laws take effect across US (Newsletter: January 2, 2024)

DEA wants more THC & psilocybin produced in 2024; SD legalization initiative; NV psychedelics task force

/ TOP THINGS TO KNOW



New marijuana laws took effect on Monday in states across the U.S.—including policies providing employment-related protections for cannabis consumers, increasing possession limits, setting new packaging rules and sending “secret shoppers” to dispensaries.



The Drug Enforcement Administration is moving to further increase 2024 production quotas for marijuana components like delta-9-THC and psychedelics such as psilocybin and DMT—a dramatic expansion from already high levels the agency previously proposed.



South Dakota Secretary of State Marty Jackley (R) cleared marijuana activists to begin a paid signature gathering drive in support of a legalization initiative they hope to place on the November ballot.



Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo’s (R) office recently met with activists to discuss several vacancies he and other officials need to fill on a new Psychedelic Medicines Working Group that’s charged with developing a plan to allow regulated access for therapeutic purposes.



/ FEDERAL



The Drug Enforcement Administration is extending the period to receive public comments about non-incineration methods to destroy controlled substances.



A former Food and Drug Administration official pushed back against concerns that marijuana rescheduling could disrupt the existing cannabis industry.



Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Mike Braun (R-IN), along with Reps. Ted Lieu (D-CA) and Bob Latta (R-OH), filed legislation to require the Department of Health and Human Services to study “how frequently hospital emergency departments test for fentanyl (in addition to testing for other substances such as amphetamines, phencyclidine, cocaine, opiates, and marijuana) when a patient is experiencing an overdose.”



/ STATES



Ohio’s attorney general spoke about a patchwork of local marijuana policies across the state.



Maryland’s top marijuana regulator discussed the growth of the state’s legal cannabis market.



Colorado regulators sent a bulletin about implementation of new marijuana rules.



Oregon regulators published an annual report on the psilocybin services program.



Michigan regulators sent an advisory bulletin about annual financial statement requirements for marijuana businesses.



Minnesota regulators posted resources about preventing “unintentional poisonings” from cannabis products.



California regulators published a list of laboratories that are in compliance with standard cannabinoid test methods.



—

—

/ LOCAL



Warren County, Pennsylvania’s district attorney said he will not seek reelection after revealing that he consumes marijuana, saying he will shift his focus to cannabis advocacy.



/ INTERNATIONAL



The British Columbia, Canada Supreme Court granted an injunction on the province’s plan to criminalize drug use in most public spaces.



/ SCIENCE & HEALTH



A study “observed an association between [cannabis-based medicinal product] treatment and improvements in anxiety in patients with” generalized anxiety disorder.



A review of psychedelics research found that “studies demonstrated encouraging efficacy in reducing anxiety symptoms, increasing self-perception, and increasing social function in patients with generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder, or anxiety attributable to another medical condition while establishing feasibility and evidence of safety.”



/ ADVOCACY, OPINION & ANALYSIS



The Colorado Springs Gazette editorial board is calling on state officials to enact stricter marijuana rules.



/ BUSINESS



Advanced Grow Labs workers in West Haven, Connecticut ratified the state’s first cannabis union contract.



