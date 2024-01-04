New Mexico regulators revoked the licenses of two erba facilities operating in close proximity and issued $1 million fines to each for violations such as growing too many plants and not complying with the mandated track-and-trace system.
New Mexico fines, revokes licenses of 2 erba operations is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for erba entrepreneurs
22:00
4 Gen 2024
