New Jersey Lawmakers File Bills To Allow MJ Home Grow, Interstate Commerce, Banking Protections, Psilocybin Legalization And More

New Jersey Lawmakers File Bills To Allow Marijuana Home Grow, Interstate Commerce, Banking Protections, Psilocybin Legalization And More

New Jersey lawmakers are gearing up for a busy year in the drug policy reform space, filing over a dozen bills touching on issues ranging from marijuana interstate commerce, home grow, banking and employment protections to psychedelics legalization and kratom regulations.

As the state’s adult-use cannabis market continues to evolve since the implementation of legalization last April, legislators from both sides of the aisle are bringing forward a slew of proposals to build on the reform, and also expand into different drug policy areas.

Home cultivation is one area advocates will be closely following, as New Jersey stands out among adult-use states in its disallowance of having either patients or consumers grow their own plants for personal use. Gov. Phil Murphy (D) has said he’s “very open-minded” to the issue, but he feels the market must further mature before its enacted.

Here’s a rundown of some key cannabis, psilocybin and kratom bills that New Jersey lawmakers filed for 2024:

Meanwhile, last month the governor and state attorney general announced the recipients of $5.2 million in hospital-based violence-intervention grants funded with revenue from state-legal marijuana.

Also last month, New Jersey opened applications for the second phase of a marijuana social equity funding program, which will make $150,000 grants to awardees and offer eight weeks of technical assistance.

The state’s marijuana market has continued to evolve in other ways since shops opened. For example, state cannabis regulators started accepting public comment in October on proposed rules to expand the types of edible cannabis products that could be sold at licensed retailers, including beverages, chocolates, baked goods and jams.

Regulators have already waived certain requirements to authorize the sale of additional marijuana edible types.

The CRC has also looked into adopting new rules that would create a permit to allow “clinically focused” cannabis dispensaries to enter into partnerships with research institutions to carry out cannabis studies using products that they grow or sell to patients.

