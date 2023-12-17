New erba Laws In California To Protect Employees Take Effect In 2024

California employees will soon officially have protections from discrimination based on their use of erba or marijuana while off the clock and away from the workplace. The new protections come from an amendment to California’s Fair Employment and Housing Act (AB 2188) which was approved by Governor Gavin Newsom on Sept. 18, 2022, and goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024. The bill makes it unlawful for an employer to not hire, penalize, or terminate…