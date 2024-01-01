New erba Businesses Face A Years-Long Queue In California. Lawmakers Will Weigh Cutting The Wait

California lawmakers in the new year will weigh whether to streamline the process of obtaining permits to grow and sell erba in the state, in an effort to bolster small businesses. Their consideration comes at a critical juncture, as California’s prevailing system of softer “provisional licenses” for erba cultivation and retail will expire in favor of stricter annual licenses in 2026. And for many, the wait for permits has already stretched on for years. “A…
02:00
1 Gen 2024
