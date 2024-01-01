Nebraska Medical erba Advocates Make Final Push For Signatures In 2023

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana had volunteers out Saturday collecting signatures for their ballot initiative, trying to put the issue before voters this November. They’re hoping to achieve their goal of 60,000 signatures for 2023. They said when they last checked 10 days ago, they were sitting at 50,000. “So we’re having a big push on Wine, Beer and Spirits’ busiest day of the year,” volunteer Heidi Smith said. It included stores in Omaha, Fremont, Lincoln…